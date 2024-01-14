Send this page to someone via email

At just 10 years of age, Saskatoon Police Services retires K-9 unit’s Brian, after an eight year career.

His human partner, acting Staff Sergeant Cory Goodwin says the feeling of having a dog as a full-time partner is incredible.

“It makes you feel very secure and humbled to be with this dog, knowing that you just make one call and he’s there, sacrificing everything for you, for the public or for the service,” Goodwin said.

Brian first joined the K-9 unit back in 2015 after being purchased from the RCMP breeding facility in Alberta.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We actually spend more time with our canine partners than we do with our human partners. They live with us at home and they’re with us 24/7,” Goodwin added.

Goodwin said it takes a very special breed of dog to be part of the police service, adding members of the K-9 unit need to have high-drive, are easy to train and have to be social.

Story continues below advertisement

With Brian now becoming a bit too old to serve, Goodwin purchased him from the city so he could live out retirement with him and his family.

“We got him a nice new bed to sit in front of the fireplace, which he’s really liking these last few days and, yeah, he’s just soaking into retirement,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said he will miss the team aspect the most now that he is returning to duty without his partner, adding that he feels as though Brian cannot be replaced.

He said he is looking forward to spending the rest of his dog days with Brian at home.

“He took care of me, it’s my turn to return the favour,” Goodwin said.