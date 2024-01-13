Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dies after hitting a deer, colliding with transport truck on N.S. highway

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Jan. 12'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Jan. 12
Global News at 6 Halifax from Jan. 12, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 42-year-old New Glasgow woman is dead after hitting a deer while driving on Nova Scotia’s Highway 104 on Friday evening.

According to a RCMP release, police said first responders arrived at about 5:40 p.m., when they learned that a Honda Civic was travelling eastbound when it collided with a deer, before being struck from behind by a transport truck.

“The driver and lone occupant of the Civic, a 42-year-old woman from New Glasgow, was transported to hospital by ambulance,” police said in a statement. “She was then flown by LifeFlight to Halifax, where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Police added that the lone occupant of the transport truck, a 61-year-old New Brunswick man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The area of the highway where the incident occurred, near Exit 25, was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist was at the scene. The road has since reopened and an investigation is ongoing, as police are requesting anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Pictou County District RCMP.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices