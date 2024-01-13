Woman dies after hitting a deer, colliding with transport truck on N.S. highway

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old New Glasgow woman is dead after hitting a deer while driving on Nova Scotia’s Highway 104 on Friday evening.

According to a RCMP release, police said first responders arrived at about 5:40 p.m., when they learned that a Honda Civic was travelling eastbound when it collided with a deer, before being struck from behind by a transport truck.

“The driver and lone occupant of the Civic, a 42-year-old woman from New Glasgow, was transported to hospital by ambulance,” police said in a statement. “She was then flown by LifeFlight to Halifax, where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

Police added that the lone occupant of the transport truck, a 61-year-old New Brunswick man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area of the highway where the incident occurred, near Exit 25, was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist was at the scene. The road has since reopened and an investigation is ongoing, as police are requesting anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Pictou County District RCMP.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.