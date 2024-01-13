B.C. extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings persist into Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Intense freezing cold temperatures have persisted into Saturday across the province.

Most of B.C. is under extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings. Environment Canada said the alerts are expected to last into Sunday, with temperatures feeling like -20 to -30 with wind chill in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, North and Central Coasts.

“B.C. will continue to see well below seasonal temperatures across the province this weekend,” Global BC’s Steph Florian, a weather specialist, said. “The arctic front slowly starts to depart and moderate outflow winds persist around coastal inlets into Sunday. Sub-zero temperatures will persist into next week with the potential of snow late Tuesday.”

In the Prince George, Cariboo, Chilcotin, McGregor, Williston, Yellowhead Highway-Tete Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border and Yellowhead regions, temperatures are expected to feel between -40 and -45 with wind chill.

In the Nicola, South Thompson, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon-South including Lytton areas temperatures are expected to feel like -35 with wind chill.

In North Columbia, Kinbasket, East Columbia, East Kootenay, and Elk Valley, temperatures will feel like -35 to -50 with wind chill, according to Environment Canada.

As of noon on Saturday, no alerts are activated for the Okanagan regions, but according to the forecast, temperatures will be around -27 with wind chill and will drop to around -30 overnight.

“Arctic air combined with strong outflow winds will generate wind chill values of – 20 to -30 across the coastal and inland sections of the north and central coast,” an alert said.

If adequate precautions are not taken outdoors, frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes.

People who do go outside are being told to watch for symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, or fingers and toes changing colour. The risks are higher for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those working outside and individuals without proper shelter.

Around B.C.’s South Coast, traffic was much better on Friday, compared to the bumper-to-bumper madness on Thursday afternoon and evening. Routes like Highway 1 through the North Shore to Burnaby Lake slowed to a crawl, then roads turned icy. In Richmond, Highway 91 eastbound was closed for several hours due to a 17-car pileup on Thursday.

Icy conditions were largely to blame, according to police.