Canada

5-year-old dies after apparent hotel fold-out bed incident, Quebec police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 1:50 pm
Authorities say a child has died from their injuries after an incident reportedly involving a fold-out bed in a hotel near Quebec City Friday evening.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call at around 5:15 p.m. for an injured child at a hotel in St-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, according to provincial police.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers say the five-year-old was taken to hospital and later died.

The SQ’s major crimes unit will investigate the incident due to the victim’s young age, along with a forensic team to analyze the scene.

Investigators are considering all possibilities, but police say so far the case appears to be accidental and not criminal.

–with files from The Canadian Press

