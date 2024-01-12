Man breaks arm, pelvis during Winnipeg police arrest, IIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into what happened after a man broke his arm and pelvis during an arrest by Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Manitoba’s police watchdog was told about the incident that landed a man in hospital on Jan. 12.

WPS said Thursday evening, officers went to a home in the 500 block of William Newton Avenue about a man wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant.

When police arrived, the man opened the door and “immediately retreated into the house” before he could be arrested, authorities said.

The officers went up to the second floor, where they report to have seen the man “dive headfirst through a bedroom window,” WPS said.

After searching the neighbourhood, police said the man was found on Riverton Avenue, and force was used to restrain him and take him into custody.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses or people with information or video footage that might help the investigation are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.