Manitoba RCMP vehicles rammed in Steinbach stolen-truck chase

A 39-year-old man is in custody after a stolen truck rammed two police cars in Steinbach, Man., Thursday morning, RCMP say.

Officers from the Steinbach detachment were called around 8:25 a.m. about a pickup truck that had been stolen on Brandt Street. When they tracked the vehicle down a short time later and tried to pull it over, the driver refused to stop and sped off.

Police said they eventually followed the truck to a dead-end street and tried to contain the area, but the driver again refused to stop and rammed a police car, pushing it out of the way. A second police car was also struck while trying to stop the truck, which then crashed into a fence. The driver and a passenger were subsequently arrested.

One officer was taken to hospital after the incident, in which police say a parked civilian vehicle was also hit.

The driver is facing a litany of charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault on a peace officer with a weapon, theft, mischief over $5,000, and fleeing from a peace officer. The passenger was released with no charges.

Steinbach RCMP continues to investigate.