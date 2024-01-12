Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP vehicles rammed in Steinbach stolen-truck chase

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 3:23 pm
The aftermath of an RCMP pursuit of a stolen truck in Steinbach, Man., Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The aftermath of an RCMP pursuit of a stolen truck in Steinbach, Man., Thursday morning. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 39-year-old man is in custody after a stolen truck rammed two police cars in Steinbach, Man., Thursday morning,  RCMP say.

Officers from the Steinbach detachment were called around 8:25 a.m. about a pickup truck that had been stolen on Brandt Street. When they tracked the vehicle down a short time later and tried to pull it over, the driver refused to stop and sped off.

Police said they eventually followed the truck to a dead-end street and tried to contain the area, but the driver again refused to stop and rammed a police car, pushing it out of the way. A second police car was also struck while trying to stop the truck, which then crashed into a fence.  The driver and a passenger were subsequently arrested.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One officer was taken to hospital after the incident, in which police say a parked civilian vehicle was also hit.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver is facing a litany of charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault on a peace officer with a weapon, theft, mischief over $5,000, and fleeing from a peace officer. The passenger was released with no charges.

Trending Now

Steinbach RCMP continues to investigate.

Click to play video: '6-year-old girl critical after struck by school bus near Steinbach high school'
6-year-old girl critical after struck by school bus near Steinbach high school
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices