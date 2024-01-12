Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Royal Alexandra Hospital emergency department experiences heat issue during extreme cold

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 1:28 pm
The Royal Alexandra Hospital emergency department pictured during extremely cold temperatures Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. View image in full screen
The Royal Alexandra Hospital emergency department pictured during extremely cold temperatures Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Health Services says it is working to resolve a heat issue in the emergency department at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital.

In a news release shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, the health authority said patients arriving at the hospital by EMS were diverted for a period of time earlier in the morning due to “a temporary heat disruption.” That diversion is no longer in place, AHS added.

AHS said an issue with an air-handling system caused the heating issue in the hospital’s emergency department triage and waiting room. The issue was caused by the extremely cold temperatures being experienced in Edmonton and across Alberta.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Another area within the emergency department is being used to keep people warm while they wait. Temporary heaters are also being used.

“The facilities and engineering team at the RAH have identified the problem with the air-handling system and are working diligently to repair the issue as quickly as possible,” AHS said.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital’s emergency department remains open to walk-in patients, and the hospital is working to ensure patients continue to have access to the care they need, AHS said.

All of Alberta remained under an extreme cold warning on Friday, with temperatures dipping into the -40s and wind chill values plummeting into the -50s.

The temperature in Edmonton around 11 a.m. Friday was -35 C, according to Environment Canada.

Click to play video: 'Polar vortex disrupts Alberta, plunges province into bone-chilling weather'
Polar vortex disrupts Alberta, plunges province into bone-chilling weather
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices