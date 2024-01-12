Lifelong Learning Centre to expand opportunities at University of Regina

Seniors using the University of Regina’s Lifelong Learning Centre (LLC) were welcomed with good news Thursday as a new memorandum of understanding was signed with the Seniors’ University Group (SUG) at the U of R.

In June 2023, it was announced that the LLC, which runs out of the University of Regina’s Continuing Centre for Education, would be scaling down its programming exclusively to lunch-hour lectures from the university’s faculty for financial reasons.

At its peak, the LLC had roughly 600 students enrolled.

The new agreement between LLC, the University of Regina and the SUG will expand lifelong learning opportunities for older adults in Regina through events, activities and classes held at the College Avenue campus.

Maria Reardon, who is in her 90s, is a SUG board member and passionate lifelong learner. She says she could not be more pleased with the evolution of the partnership.

“I feel excited and invigorated by the changes we are undergoing. Everyone is working really hard, we have a wonderful new President, and class offerings for the winter look fabulous,” Reardon said in a press release.

SUG president Neale Partington said the MOU will allow the organization to take greater ownership of membership management and programming.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Lifelong Learning Centre and an amazing group of people on our board,” Partington said.

“Our focus now is to learn more about what courses and activities seniors in Regina and area want so we will be conducting focus groups and a member survey. We also hope to offer positive hybrid learning experiences down the road to reach seniors who are not mobile.”

Christie Schultz, the dean of the centre for continuing education at the U of R, said that “It has been an honour and pleasure for myself and my team to work so collaboratively with all members of the SUG board leading up to this new agreement.”

“We share a common goal — to ensure seniors in the area have access to high-quality learning experiences tailored to their needs and interests,” Schultz said. “From our work together, I can genuinely say I have never met a more dedicated, enthusiastic, and hard-working group.”

Registration for LLC winter programs is open up to and including Jan. 12.