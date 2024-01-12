‘Unfair’: Toronto budget cuts may target windrow-clearing services

Send this page to someone via email

The winter season has so far spared Toronto residents from shoveling large amounts of snow. But an impending storm Friday evening could bring back memories of how difficult it can be to clear driveways.

“When sometimes plow goes in, close your driveway, you have to wait… One day, half a day. It depends,” said Sid Stachowicz.

Stachowicz, a 69-year-old Scarborough resident, said his driveway often gets blocked by snow piled up from snow plows going down the street. He often has to shovel the snow himself, despite it being the City of Toronto’s responsibility.

“It’s very tough. Very very tough.”

Stachowicz’s neighborhood is among select areas in Toronto where the city operates its “Winter Windrow Clearing Program.”

A vehicle that looks like a snow plow with an extended arm comes by after a snow plow has cleared the residential street and pushes snow blocking driveway entrances to the side.

Story continues below advertisement

But a proposal to scrap the program in Toronto’s upcoming budget will mean no more clearing blocked driveways in the 2024-2025 winter season for Stachowicz —and some 260,000 other residents.

2:33 Toronto’s proposed budget has whopping double-digit tax increase which could grow

“This mayor should consider what to do before they scrap something that people need,” Stachowicz said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor Jennifer McKelvie said she’s heard pushback on the proposal.

“Our office has been inundated with phone calls and emails from residents who are not in support of removing the Windrow Clearing Program,” said McKelvie, who is also member of the budget committee.

McKelvie said she was “disappointed” to hear about the proposal, especially since roughly 20 per cent of the residents in her ward are seniors, many of whom have mobility issues.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is unfortunate because they’re also asking citizens to pay more with the property tax increase, and its unfair for people to pay more for less service.”

Cutting the program would save the city $16 million in the 2024-25 winter season.

The proposal says scrapping the service would have an “equity neutral impact as it will ensure an equitable approach for services provided broadly by the City for all residents.”

When asked over email how the City of Toronto assessed the equity impact, especially concerning the potential effect on residents with mobility issues, the city did not directly respond to the question, but said in a statement “…if the program is discontinued, all Toronto residents would receive the same level of snow clearing service city-wide.”

The City continued to say the winter driveway windrow clearing services will still operate during the 2023-2024 winter season, and that it will be able to share updates and evaluate implications once city council makes a final decision about the 2024 Operating budget.

The city also did not answer questions about how many plows and personnel the proposed cut would affect, and whether it would help speed up overall snow-clearing efforts.

In North York, Rob Metcalf, 87, is used to shovelling his own driveway, despite neighbours often offering to help.

Story continues below advertisement

“I need the exercise, so it’s okay,” he said.

When asked whether he would be okay with more exercise if the program is removed, Metcalf said he doesn’t mind, since the winter hasn’t been bad so far.

“I’d imagine there’d be a lot of complaints, particularly people who are working. They’ve got to get out and get to work. Its not a big deal with me cause I’m retired, so I can do it at my leisure.”

Toronto’s Budget committee meetings resume next week.

The potential fate of the program will be outlined on Feb. 1, when Mayor Olivia Chow presents her budget proposal. Council is set to vote on the final fiscal plan by Feb 14.