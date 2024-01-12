Menu

Share

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 12

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 10:21 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 12
It's all about the cold— Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, Jan. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share

Salvation Army support, cold weather continues and CAA winter driving tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Jan. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Salvation Army talks about an increased need in the city

Lt. Derek Kerr of the Salvation Army spoke about the results of the Christmas Kettle campaign, saying it was close to its goal.

He said the money raised goes towards programs throughout the year, including breakfast programs, weekend and nutrition programs and summer camps.

He said the need for the programs is steadily rising and that all funds gathered stay in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Salvation Army talks about an increased need in the city

CAA Saskatchewan talks cold weather driving preparations

Christine Niemdzyk of CAA Saskatchewan said it has seen an increase in calls due to the cold weather.

She said vehicles need some TLC around this time of year.

Niemdzyk gave some tips on what to do if you do happen to get stranded out on the road in the winter.

CAA Saskatchewan talks cold weather driving preparations
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Jan. 12

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Jan. 12.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Jan. 12
