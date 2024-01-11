Menu

Canada

Online article paints troubled picture of Queen’s University financial situation

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 6:35 pm
Online article paints troubled picture of Queen’s University financial situation - image View image in full screen
Global Kingston
A recent online article published by the Queen’s Journal is garnering nationwide attention after painting a very troubling picture of the financial situation being faced by Queen’s University.

According to the student-run paper, bankruptcy could be in the university’s future if the current financial situation is not addressed.

Queen’s University has been a major presence in the City of Kingston for almost two centuries.

According to Kingston’s Economic Development Corporation, the university is the biggest public sector employee in the city, employing more than 9,000 people.

The revelation that deep cuts could be coming to multiple programs across the school is cause for concern both off and on campus.

“As a student it kind of makes me feel a little worried about how it’s going to affect my day-to-day life,” said third-year Queen’s engineering student Adam McCuaig.

Global News reached out to the university for comment on the situation, however they did not immediately respond.

Students, like first-year arts and science student Finnegan MacAdams, first caught wind of the school’s financial woes in November when an email surfaced online outlining the pressure Queen’s was facing.

“I heard about this on Reddit and Instagram. That’s not where you get news about something that could be affecting you from your school,” said MacAdams.

Some students and staff say the situation would be better were the university more transparent.

“So that’s why the whole Queen’s community is shocked and surprised,” said Justyna Szewczyk-El Jassem, president of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 901, which represents graduate teaching assistants, teaching fellows and postdoctoral scholars at the university.

In an article by student journalists posted to the Queen’s Journal, Provost Matthew Evans is quoted as saying the university will “go under” if the situation isn’t addressed.

But PSAC Local 901’s president isn’t convinced.

“Queen’s is not going to go bankrupt anytime soon, let’s be honest, but our families? We are,” said Szewczyk-El Jassem.

It’s a sentiment shared by MacAdams.

“I don’t think that will happen because if the school was facing like bankruptcy or shutting down or anything like that, they would have either donors to come and bail them out or assets they could sell,” said MacAdams.

The university’s financial situation will, however, continue to be a concern on campus and for the city that was built around it until more information about what kinds of cuts may be coming to which programs, if any.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

