Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia takes ‘wait and see’ approach as probe into RCMP actions remains stalled

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2024 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal Justice Minister Lametti says Nova Scotia should deal with Assoun Case'
Federal Justice Minister Lametti says Nova Scotia should deal with Assoun Case
David Lametti says that the responsibility for justice after the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun now lies in the hands of the province of Nova Scotia. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more – Jul 26, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns says he has adopted a “wait-and-see” approach on what to do about an investigation into potential RCMP wrongdoing that has been stalled for nine months.

Johns was referring to the case of the late Glen Assoun, whose wrongful murder conviction prompted the province in 2021 to ask the police oversight body in British Columbia to determine whether the Mounties broke the law when they destroyed evidence.

After two years of investigating, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia dropped the case last April because its workload had become unmanageable.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Johns said today he is waiting to hear from the head of Nova Scotia’s police oversight body, Erin Nauss, who is trying to persuade another oversight agency to finish the job.

The minister says he has sympathy for the frustration felt by Assoun’s relatives, but it’s important for the investigation to be completed by an outside organization to ensure transparency and accountability.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, an expert on police oversight says that to prevent the investigation from dragging on, it would make more sense for Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to take on the task, and then have an outside body review their work.

“I don’t know why they just don’t do it (because) they have the resources to do a good job,” said Erick Laming, a criminology professor at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. “There’s ways to investigate this and be transparent with the public.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices