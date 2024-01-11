Menu

Canada

Power restored in Penticton after morning outage

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 2:33 pm
The updated power map for Penticton, B.C., on Jan. 11, 2024. View image in full screen
The updated power map for Penticton, B.C., on Jan. 11, 2024. City of Penticton
UPDATE: Power has been restored.

The City of Penticton says the power went out shortly after 10 a.m., but was fully restored by 11:30 a.m.

“It has still not been determined if the cold weather was a factor in the interruption,” said the city, noting around 5,000 customers were impacted by the outage.

“We thank you for patience during this service interruption.”

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

A power outage is affecting part of Penticton, B.C., where temperatures are currently well below freezing at -10 C.

The city says it has sent crews to its Westminster substation, and that they’re working diligently to restore service to approximately 5,000 affected customers.

The city is hoping power will be restored within two hours.

“In the meantime, warming spaces are available at the Penticton Library, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre,” said the city.

“We’d also ask that you check in on neighbours in the impacted area to see how they’re doing.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

