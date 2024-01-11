Saskatchewan introduces new ‘Drug Alert System’

Send this page to someone via email

As Saskatchewan battles extremely high overdose rates, the government is taking steps to alert people of the toxicity of illicit drugs across the province.

On Thursday, a new provincial drug alert system was announced by the province to help the Ministry of Health better coordinate the issuance of drug alerts.

“With the new system, drug alerts will meet at-risk people where they are at via text, email, and through the Alertable app, in addition to alerts that are currently posted by partner organizations at locations where services are provided. Anyone can sign up to receive a drug alert via text, email or through a downloadable app,” the province said in a press release.

Drug alerts will be issued by the Ministry of Health based on information provided from partner organizations such as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Regina and Saskatoon fire services, and drug checking sites in Saskatoon and Regina.

Alerts are issued when partners report the following situations:

more than expected number of individuals seen by paramedic or in hospital with an overdose over a short period of time

multiple severe outcomes (ICU admissions, deaths) over a short period of time

multiple overdoses in persons who use or live in the same area or location or who report use of a common substance

overdoses that are difficult to reverse with naloxone

concerning substances in circulation that are causing harm or death or with the potential to cause harm or death

“The goal of drug alerts is to increase awareness of the dangers of illicit drugs and the presence of other toxic substances that further increase the risk of overdose and death,” said mental health and addictions minister Tim McLeod. “An important part of our message to people who have yet to walk the path to recovery is that there is hope for recovery, and there is help available through treatment.”

Regina Fire chief Layne Jackson, said in 2023, crews responded to around 1,700 overdoses — the equivalent of nearly five per day.

“This is important for harm reduction and prevention,” Jackson said. “We think it could be a big game changer in helping to save lives.”

“It’s also a tool that provides us a forum in the emergency services to provide real time information on what we’re seeing for hazardous and dangerous circumstances or situations that are going on.”

The new drug alert system is an initiative under the Saskatchewan Drug Task Force.

“This is that real time alert system, because we know that more toxic substances, deadly substances are getting into the drug supply,” said Regina mayor Sandra Masters. “To have that collaboration across ministries and first responders is critical try to get that word out.”

Signup information is available at saskatchewan.ca/drug-alerts or text JOIN to 1-833-35-B-SAFE (352-7233).