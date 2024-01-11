Sask. government lawyers argue pronoun law is in best interest for gender diverse children

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyers representing the Saskatchewan government are in court arguing a judge should dismiss a challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Deron Kuski told court today the law doesn’t breach Charter rights and is in the best interest of gender-diverse children.

Last September, Justice Michael Megaw granted an injunction to pause the province’s pronoun policy until court could hear the challenge.

Premier Scott Moe then recalled the legislature for an emergency sitting to pass the policy into law.

Kuski says the Charter wasn’t breached because the government used the notwithstanding clause.

Lawyers for UR Pride, an LGBTQ group in Regina, told court Wednesday that the law limits the rights of gender-diverse youth and those youth should be entitled to a safe educational environment.