IKEA recalls 10K portable chargers due to burn, shock hazard

IKEA has issued a recall for a portable charger due to reports of thermal burns and electric shocks experienced by customers around the world. The hazard to customers is caused by “wear and tear” of the power cable, according to a Health Canada recall notice Wednesday.

The company says it has received 17 reports globally of damaged or broken power cables, some of which led to burning or shocking customers. The recall involves the IKEA ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger, which is dark grey and sold under article number 80461200. Its model number, ICPSW5-40-1, can be found on the back of the charger.

IKEA has recalled its ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger in dark grey due to thermal burn and shock hazards. Health Canada

Globally IKEA has received 17 reports where the power cable may have been damaged or broken with use. Health Canada

IKEA has reported that it sold 10,258 units of the affected products in Canada between April 2020 and December 2023. However, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in the country as of Jan. 3, 2024. The company is urging everyone who bought the product during that time frame to stop using it and return it to an IKEA store for a refund. A receipt is not required.

“Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark gray is being recalled due to thermal burn and electric shock hazard caused by wear and tear of the power cable,” the company says on its website. “IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.”