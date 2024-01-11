Lawyer demands results of report on statutory release of man behind JSCN stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

The lawyer representing James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan says an investigation into the statutory release of a man in the months before he committed a mass killing should be made public ahead of a coroner’s inquest.

Eleven people were killed and 17 were injured in the stabbing attacks on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon in 2022.

Myles Sanderson died in police custody a few days later.

A coroner’s inquest into the stabbings begins Monday.

The parole board and Correctional Service Canada launched the investigation into Sanderson’s release from prison soon after the killings.

The parole board said the findings would be released last fall, but now says they will not be made public until after the inquest.

Lawyer Keith Brown says the decision to delay is surprising, because it would be in the interest of everyone to have all relevant information available.

The province says witnesses from the parole board and correctional services are scheduled to provide evidence at the inquest.