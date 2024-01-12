Guelph Food Bank starting conversation about homelessness during new fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Food Bank will be raising awareness about homelessness and the housing crisis in the city.

The organization is hosting “In Our Backyard: A Night of Awareness & Action” on Jan. 17th.

The food bank’s managing director Carolyn McLeod-McCarthy said they’ll watch a documentary called “Anna Kaljas: The Untold Story.”

“This story starts in Kitchener,” McLeod-McCarthy said.

“The reason why we’re calling the event ‘In Our Backyard’ is because, well, guess what, now it’s in our backyard. And how it is effecting all of the services here, in Guelph, and what can we do about it.”

It’ll be the first time the documentary will be shown in Guelph.

Dwight Storring directed the film about a woman who took care of people and welcomed them into her house, whether they struggled with addictions, mental health or they were homeless.

She also created a shelter for people in need shortly after arriving in Canada in the early 1950s.

Storring will speak as well and give his perspective on what was it was like being homelessness for six years in Guelph.

The fundraiser will include a guest Q&A panel featuring organizers from social programs and industry leaders.

Among those scheduled to attend is Green Party leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner.

McLeod-McCarthy said there are still a lot of misconceptions about homelessness and how people end up on the street.

The cost of housing in the Royal City has grown.

McLeod-McCarthy said the cost of living in Guelph is six per cent higher than the national average.

“We need all of the industry leaders and all of those who are running social programs to come together and talk about how poverty and homelessness is effecting our social programs,” she said.

“We’re at a standstill in the sense of where do we go from here? Because it is unsustainable.”

The Guelph Food Bank helps support people with food emergencies. However, she said it is not a replacement for groceries.

Instead, it is a supplement and can help out as much as possible based on donations.

McLeod-McCarthy said the fundraiser aims not to be a night of solutions, but as a night of starting the conversation.

The event will take place 6- 9 p.m. at the Bookshelf Cinema in downtown Guelph.

Tickets are available online on the Guelph Food Bank’s website.