Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph Food Bank starting conversation about homelessness during new fundraiser

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 12, 2024 8:54 am
The fundraiser will aim to start the conversation on homelessness and affordable housing as it will premiere a documentary and host a panel discussion on January 17. View image in full screen
The fundraiser will aim to start the conversation on homelessness and affordable housing as it will premiere a documentary and host a panel discussion on January 17. Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Food Bank will be raising awareness about homelessness and the housing crisis in the city.

The organization is hosting “In Our Backyard: A Night of Awareness & Action” on Jan. 17th.

The food bank’s managing director Carolyn McLeod-McCarthy said they’ll watch a documentary called “Anna Kaljas: The Untold Story.”

“This story starts in Kitchener,” McLeod-McCarthy said.

“The reason why we’re calling the event ‘In Our Backyard’ is because, well, guess what, now it’s in our backyard. And how it is effecting all of the services here, in Guelph, and what can we do about it.”

It’ll be the first time the documentary will be shown in Guelph.

Dwight Storring directed the film about a woman who took care of people and welcomed them into her house, whether they struggled with addictions, mental health or they were homeless.

Story continues below advertisement

She also created a shelter for people in need shortly after arriving in Canada in the early 1950s.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Storring will speak as well and give his perspective on what was it was like being homelessness for six years in Guelph.

The fundraiser will include a guest Q&A panel featuring organizers from social programs and industry leaders.

Among those scheduled to attend is Green Party leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner.

More on Canada

McLeod-McCarthy said there are still a lot of misconceptions about homelessness and how people end up on the street.

The cost of housing in the Royal City has grown.

McLeod-McCarthy said the cost of living in Guelph is six per cent higher than the national average.

“We need all of the industry leaders and all of those who are running social programs to come together and talk about how poverty and homelessness is effecting our social programs,” she said.

Trending Now

“We’re at a standstill in the sense of where do we go from here? Because it is unsustainable.”

The Guelph Food Bank helps support people with food emergencies. However, she said it is not a replacement for groceries.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, it is a supplement and can help out as much as possible based on donations.

McLeod-McCarthy said the fundraiser aims not to be a night of solutions, but as a night of starting the conversation.

The event will take place 6- 9 p.m. at the Bookshelf Cinema in downtown Guelph.

Tickets are available online on the Guelph Food Bank’s website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices