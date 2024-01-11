Menu

Weather

School and other cancellations around Manitoba Thursday morning

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 6:37 am
An orange snowblower is seen removing snow from a city sidewalk. "Cancellations Around Manitoba" is written in large blue font on top of the image. View image in full screen
Global Winnipeg
Here’s a list of weather-related bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Thursday, Jan. 11.

School closures:

  • Border Land School Division
  • Hanover School Division
  • Seine River School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Pine Creek School Division
Bus cancellations: 

  • Mountain View School Division

Childcare closures: 

  • Prairie Sky CCC and Elie Mini Fran
  • Gillis Play and Learn Centre
Other cancellations:

Click to play video: 'Farmers embrace latest snowfall'
Farmers embrace latest snowfall
