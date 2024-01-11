School and other cancellations around Manitoba Thursday morning

Here’s a list of weather-related bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Thursday, Jan. 11.
School closures:
- Border Land School Division
- Hanover School Division
- Seine River School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Pine Creek School Division
Bus cancellations:
- Mountain View School Division
Childcare closures:
- Prairie Sky CCC and Elie Mini Fran
- Gillis Play and Learn Centre
Other cancellations:
