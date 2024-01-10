Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged in fatal stabbing at Belleville strip club

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Belleville Police release the name of 23 year old man killed in January 6 altercation'
Belleville Police release the name of 23 year old man killed in January 6 altercation
WATCH: Belleville police say 23-year-old Christian Williams was pronounced dead at hospital following a violent incident on the property of a local strip club on North Front Street.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Belleville strip club over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the Go Go Club on North Front Street, just after midnight Saturday, where two men had been stabbed.

Christian Williams, 23, of Belleville was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 30-year-old man, also from Belleville, was rushed to hospital in Kingston with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Belleville police said 24-year-old Hayden Moreton had been arrested without incident at his home in Peterborough Tuesday.

Trending Now

Moreton is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The accused was held for a bail hearing in a Belleville court Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Belleville police are still asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or Det. Const. Rachel Sweet at 613-966-0882 ext. 4177 or rsweet@bellevilleps.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices