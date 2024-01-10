Peterborough man charged in fatal stabbing at Belleville strip club

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Belleville strip club over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the Go Go Club on North Front Street, just after midnight Saturday, where two men had been stabbed.

Christian Williams, 23, of Belleville was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man, also from Belleville, was rushed to hospital in Kingston with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Belleville police said 24-year-old Hayden Moreton had been arrested without incident at his home in Peterborough Tuesday.

Moreton is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The accused was held for a bail hearing in a Belleville court Wednesday.

Belleville police are still asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or Det. Const. Rachel Sweet at 613-966-0882 ext. 4177 or rsweet@bellevilleps.ca.