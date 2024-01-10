Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Agriculture carbon footprint study shows the sustainability of Sask. crops

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Sask. producers prepare for 2024 season'
Sask. producers prepare for 2024 season
WATCH: Drought and other issues are being discussed at the Western Canada Crop Production Show in Saskatoon this week. Easton Hamm checks in on the expectations for the 2024 season.
A study from the Global Institute for Food Security through the University of Saskatchewan is highlighting the sustainability of crops grown in the province.

The study was commissioned in 2022 and looked at the carbon footprint of five crops — canola, non-durum wheat, field peas, durum wheat and lentils.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s AgriRecovery to offer relief for drought-stricken cattle farmers'
Saskatchewan’s AgriRecovery to offer relief for drought-stricken cattle farmers

Supply chain emissions were also looked at in the report and compared to other competitive markets like Australia, the U.S., France and Germany.

The study said crops produced in Saskatchewan and Western Canada create the least amount of greenhouse gas emissions compared to these other regions.

“These impressive results are driven by the widespread adoption in Saskatchewan of agricultural innovations and sustainable farming practices that have significantly reduced the amount of inputs and emissions needed to farm each acre of land,” said Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) chief executive officer Steve Webb.

“The sustainable practices include reduced tillage, the adoption of herbicide-tolerant canola, the variable-rate application of fertilizer, a robust crop rotation system, and the production of nitrogen-fixing pulse crops.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan students enjoy hands on learning experience on agriculture, food security'
Saskatchewan students enjoy hands on learning experience on agriculture, food security
Data in the study included the carbon dioxide equivalent emissions of actions involved in the production like transportation, seed, fertilizer, crop inputs, and post-harvest work.

The study said when soil carbon sequestration is considered, a process where carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere and stored primarily by plants through photosynthesis, Saskatchewan has the smallest carbon footprint.

Alanna Koch, board chair of GIFS and a local farmer, said this study will help alleviate any concerns customers in other countries may have about the carbon footprint of the food they are eating.

“It helps people sell the product that I grow,” Koch said.

Koch said she also hopes this study shows how important investment in agriculture and agriculture research really is, crediting much of the results of the study to research in this field.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

