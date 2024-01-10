Manitoba’s Brad Lambert to represent Moose as AHL all-star

Manitoba Moose centre Brad Lambert is headed to the American Hockey League’s all-star game.
The club announced Wednesday that the 20-year-old from Lahti, Finland, will represent the Moose at the event in San Jose next month.
Lambert, drafted 30th overall by parent club the Winnipeg Jets in 2022, is currently tied for the Moose scoring lead with 24 points in his rookie AHL season.
He’s the first Moose rookie to participate in the AHL All-Star Classic since 2018, when current Jet Mason Appleton and former prospect Sami Niku attended the event.
Lambert is in the Moose lineup Wednesday night, when they take on the Belleville Senators in a 6 p.m. road game.
Comments