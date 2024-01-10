Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba’s Brad Lambert to represent Moose as AHL all-star

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 3:47 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Moose centre Brad Lambert is headed to the American Hockey League’s all-star game.

The club announced Wednesday that the 20-year-old from Lahti, Finland, will represent the Moose at the event in San Jose next month.

Lambert, drafted 30th overall by parent club the Winnipeg Jets in 2022, is currently tied for the Moose scoring lead with 24 points in his rookie AHL season.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s the first Moose rookie to participate in the AHL All-Star Classic since 2018, when current Jet Mason Appleton and former prospect Sami Niku attended the event.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Lambert is in the Moose lineup Wednesday night, when they take on the Belleville Senators in a 6 p.m. road game.

Click to play video: 'Day 2 of Jets rookie camp'
Day 2 of Jets rookie camp
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices