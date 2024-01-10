Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects found hiding in Napanee dumpster following car chase: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 4:27 pm
Two people have been arrested following a police chase that ended with two suspects found hiding in a Dumpster in Napanee Wednesday. View image in full screen
Two people have been arrested following a police chase that ended with two suspects found hiding in a Dumpster in Napanee Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynsky
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A police chase that started in Kingston, Ont., ended with the arrest of a pair of suspects found hiding in a Napanee garbage bin Wednesday.

Lennox and Addington OPP were contacted by police in Kingston about a vehicle they had unsuccessfully tried to stop around 12:30 p.m.

They say OPP officers caught up with the suspect vehicle roughly 15 minutes later, driving northbound on County Road 4 from Highway 401.

Investigators say the vehicle — with two masked people inside — did not stop when OPP also tried to pull it over.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say they used a spike belt to stop the vehicle, which continued to drive into Napanee before eventually stopping at Dundas Street West and Slash Road where two men jumped out and fled on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

With help from the OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit, police searched the area. They say two suspects were found hiding in a dumpster shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Trending Now

Two individuals have each been charged with possession of stolen property.

Click to play video: 'Kingston man charged in Napanee community centre, garage fires denied bail'
Kingston man charged in Napanee community centre, garage fires denied bail
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices