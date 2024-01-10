Suspects found hiding in Napanee dumpster following car chase: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A police chase that started in Kingston, Ont., ended with the arrest of a pair of suspects found hiding in a Napanee garbage bin Wednesday.

Lennox and Addington OPP were contacted by police in Kingston about a vehicle they had unsuccessfully tried to stop around 12:30 p.m.

They say OPP officers caught up with the suspect vehicle roughly 15 minutes later, driving northbound on County Road 4 from Highway 401.

Investigators say the vehicle — with two masked people inside — did not stop when OPP also tried to pull it over.

Police say they used a spike belt to stop the vehicle, which continued to drive into Napanee before eventually stopping at Dundas Street West and Slash Road where two men jumped out and fled on foot.

With help from the OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit, police searched the area. They say two suspects were found hiding in a dumpster shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Two individuals have each been charged with possession of stolen property.