Okanagan weather: Arctic blast in forecast, will feel like -30 with wind chill

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see a chance of flurries diminish throughout the day before some late-day clearing as temperatures fall from -6 C in the morning to -13 C in the afternoon.

For Friday, arctic air will continue to surge in, with the mercury dipping to -23 C in the morning under a mix of sun and cloud. For the afternoon, the temperature will warm up only a few degrees, making it into the minus teens.

The weekend will start with the mercury around -26 C and wind chills in the -30s, though the morning will also feature partly to mostly sunny skies. In the afternoon, temperatures should climb into the minus teens.

For Sunday, mostly sunny conditions will prevail, with the mercury rising from the -20s to the mid-minus teens during the day.

The workweek ahead will see a warming trend, along with a chance of flurries, as daytime highs return to the minus single digits.

View image in full screen 5 Day Weather Forecast for the Central Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

