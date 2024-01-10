Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

University of Regina reports record enrolment for winter 2024 semester

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 12:27 pm
The University of Regina Riddell Centre is seen in a file photo. View image in full screen
The University of Regina Riddell Centre is seen in a file photo. File/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Regina is on track for a record winter semester enrolment.

A record 16,200 students were registered on the first day of the winter 2024 semester, according to the U of R. The number is up 1,316 students from winter 2023’s first-day enrolment and breaks the previous record of 15,840 students, set in the winter 2021 term.

“As we enter our 50th year as an independent, degree-granting institution it is most gratifying to see our enrolment levels return to, and surpass, our pre-pandemic levels,” University of Regina president and vice-chancellor Jeff Keshen said. “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff who have helped make the U of R the institution of choice for students.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Keshen went on to say part of the reason for an increase in enrolment is offering remote learning options.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

International students now comprise more than a quarter of total students, and more than 18 per cent of domestic students have self-declared as Indigenous.

“The University’s reputation for providing a safe, welcoming space for all students to learn and grow is being reflected in the increasing diversity of our students,” Keshen said. “These students bring new ways of knowing, experiences and world views that provide an enriched learning environment for all.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices