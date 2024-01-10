Saskatoon battling aftermath of first blizzard of the season

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon was blasted Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning with the first major blizzard of the season, bringing with it drifts of snow and icy temperatures.

Organizations around the province and city are reminding residents to stay safe and some have temporarily closed until conditions lighten up.

Saskatoon’s roadway director Goran Saric said snow clearing will continue Wednesday night around the city and into Thursday morning.

“Anticipate winter driving conditions on the streets that you drive on and adjust your driving to the conditions of the road,” Saric said in the meantime.

The city said most priority one roads in the city have been graded, but others areas remain ice and snow covered.

Saskatoon police reported 16 collisions since 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Saric said he expects all priority streets to be cleared within 72 hours of the snowfall.

David Horth, director of communications at the Ministry of Highways said on Wednesday warned Saskatchewan travelers that visibility is still poor on some of the province’s highways.

“It’s generally related to the wind blowing snow around and making it difficult for drivers to see where they are going,” Horth said.

The Ministry of Highways has nearly 300 snowplows stationed at 75 locations across the province equipped with stockpiles of sand and salt.

“Plows start working as soon as the snow starts falling. We’ve got people working out there to clear the highways as we speak.”

Horth reminded travellers to be careful when coming up on snowplows on the highways as they can throw up snow clouds and make it difficult to see.

He said the plows will pull over about every 10 kilometres to let traffic pass.

“Think of it as a police car, or a firetruck or any emergency vehicle. If the lights are engaged on the side of the road, the expectation is that you slow to 60 and you pass at 60 kilometres an hour.”

Horth also suggested travellers check the highway hotline before they choose travel.

“Conditions can change rapidly. The hotline can allow you to make an informed decision about whether right now the right time is to travel or if you should postpone your travel.”

Frigid conditions have been paired with the wind and the snow for a deadly combination that has left some Saskatoon parks to temporarily close for weather.

Maxine Tebbe, general manager of Optimist Hill, said that the park has had to close this week as a result of the icy temperatures.

“We do have, like, no wind barrier around here with our lifts out in the open so we do have to make sure that everyone is safe. We don’t want people blown over on the lifts and we want our staff and everyone to be safe when they are out here,” Tebbe said.

The park was still able to open in December by making their own snow, but the recent flurries have put Saskatoon residents in the winter spirit.

“Historically, once it snows, that’s usually in people’s minds, like, oh yeah, I was going to get out and enjoy those activities, so, we usually see a bump when there is snow on the ground or there is a big snowfall,” said Alison Meinert, owner of Eb’s Source for Adventure.

The shop specializes in Nordic skis, snowshoes and winter gear.

Optimist Hill will reopen on Jan. 17 when temperatures are supposed to be milder.