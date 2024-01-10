Menu

Canada

UR Pride back in Regina court Wednesday challenging parental bill of rights

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2024 12:09 pm
A pride flag. View image in full screen
A pride flag. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
A Saskatchewan judge will hear a legal challenge today against a new law requiring parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Lawyers for UR Pride, an LGBTQ organization in Regina, say it violates the rights of gender diverse youth to a safe educational environment.

Premier Scott Moe claims Saskatchewan implemented the law after hearing from parents who wanted it.

Provincial lawyers have asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing it is moot since the government invoked the notwithstanding clause.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

