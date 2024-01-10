UR Pride back in Regina court Wednesday challenging parental bill of rights

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saskatchewan judge will hear a legal challenge today against a new law requiring parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Lawyers for UR Pride, an LGBTQ organization in Regina, say it violates the rights of gender diverse youth to a safe educational environment.

Premier Scott Moe claims Saskatchewan implemented the law after hearing from parents who wanted it.

Provincial lawyers have asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing it is moot since the government invoked the notwithstanding clause.