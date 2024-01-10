School and other cancellations around Manitoba Wednesday morning

Here’s a list of weather-related bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Wednesday, Jan. 10.
There are currently no school closures or childcare centre closures.
Bus cancellations:
- Two schools within the Divison Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine (DFSM) will not have buses running: École Saint-Lazare, Écoles Jours de Plaine in Laurier
- Rolling River School Divison (Schools remain open)
- Mountain View School Division (Schools remain open)
- Park West School Division (Schools remain open)
