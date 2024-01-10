Menu

Weather

School and other cancellations around Manitoba Wednesday morning

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 8:29 am
An orange snowblower is seen removing snow from a city sidewalk. "Cancellations Around Manitoba" is written in large blue font on top of the image. View image in full screen
Global Winnipeg
Here’s a list of weather-related bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Wednesday, Jan. 10.

There are currently no school closures or childcare centre closures.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Bus cancellations: 

  • Two schools within the Divison Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine (DFSM) will not have buses running: École Saint-Lazare, Écoles Jours de Plaine in Laurier
  • Rolling River School Divison (Schools remain open)
  • Mountain View School Division (Schools remain open)
  • Park West School Division (Schools remain open)
