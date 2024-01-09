Menu

Weather

Extreme weather warnings in Victoria due to large waves, flooding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 5:49 pm
Social media users capture wild waves on Victoria’s Dallas Road
WATCH: A winter storm hitting B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday brought strong winds, flooded roads and crashing waves to Victoria streets along the shore.
A winter storm is hammering Vancouver Island Tuesday afternoon, bringing very strong winds, large waves, high tides and some coastal flooding.

The City of Victoria is warning residents that “extreme weather warnings” are in place with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected.

These winds could cause damage to homes, trees and property and could cause power outages.

In addition, large waves due to the wind, storm surge and high tides are causing high water levels and coastal flooding, the City of Victoria stated on its website.

Windy weather on B.C.’s South Coast brings power outages, cancelled ferry sailings

Due to the weather, some roads, parks and trails have been closed for public safety.

Current closures (last update at 1 p.m.)

–    Dallas Road and off-street pathway, Oswego Street to South Turner Street
–    Ross Bay Seawall, Clover Point to Memorial Crescent
–    Holland Point Park, lower walkway
–    Westsong Walkway, Barnard Park to Mary Street Park

  • Dallas Road at Oswego Street in Victoria B.C.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

