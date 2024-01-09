Extreme weather warnings in Victoria due to large waves, flooding

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm is hammering Vancouver Island Tuesday afternoon, bringing very strong winds, large waves, high tides and some coastal flooding.

The City of Victoria is warning residents that “extreme weather warnings” are in place with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected.

These winds could cause damage to homes, trees and property and could cause power outages.

In addition, large waves due to the wind, storm surge and high tides are causing high water levels and coastal flooding, the City of Victoria stated on its website.

Due to the weather, some roads, parks and trails have been closed for public safety.

Current closures (last update at 1 p.m.)

– Dallas Road and off-street pathway, Oswego Street to South Turner Street

– Ross Bay Seawall, Clover Point to Memorial Crescent

– Holland Point Park, lower walkway

– Westsong Walkway, Barnard Park to Mary Street Park