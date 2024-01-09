Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, woman arrested after morning standoff with police at residence in Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 3:27 pm
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police were called to a disturbance at a residence on Maple Avenue and Mountain Avenue South on Jan. 9, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is likely facing charges after a standoff at a Stoney Creek home Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Spokesperson Indy Bharaj says the incident was reported to the Hamilton Police Service via a 911 call just after 11 a.m. and involved a multi-unit dwelling in the area of Maple Avenue and Mountain Avenue South.

“An individual confronted our officers with what appeared to be a firearm,” Bharaj said.

“Our officers then pulled back and set up a perimeter.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says officers would eventually arrest the barricaded man and seize the gun upon entering the residence around Noon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A woman would also be taken into custody, but later released.

“Our officers believe that there was a third individual within the residence prior to police arrival and that individual is believed to have fled the area,” Bharaj added.

“Police are still working to investigate that.”

Bharaj confirmed no shots were fired during the standoff but could not confirm if any were discharged before police arrived.

He says the man is likely to face charges tied to possessing firearms.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices