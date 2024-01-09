Man, woman arrested after morning standoff with police at residence in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

A man is likely facing charges after a standoff at a Stoney Creek home Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Spokesperson Indy Bharaj says the incident was reported to the Hamilton Police Service via a 911 call just after 11 a.m. and involved a multi-unit dwelling in the area of Maple Avenue and Mountain Avenue South.

“An individual confronted our officers with what appeared to be a firearm,” Bharaj said.

“Our officers then pulled back and set up a perimeter.”

Hamilton Police are investigating a barricaded person possibly in the possession of a firearm in the area of Maple Avenue and Mountain Avenue South #HamOnt. Residents in the area are urged to remain in their homes. pic.twitter.com/dXPQvXs3tU — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 9, 2024

He says officers would eventually arrest the barricaded man and seize the gun upon entering the residence around Noon.

A woman would also be taken into custody, but later released.

“Our officers believe that there was a third individual within the residence prior to police arrival and that individual is believed to have fled the area,” Bharaj added.

“Police are still working to investigate that.”

Bharaj confirmed no shots were fired during the standoff but could not confirm if any were discharged before police arrived.

He says the man is likely to face charges tied to possessing firearms.