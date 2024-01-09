Menu

Canada

Mosquitoes, evasive chips and messy rooms: Sask. RCMP’s 911 false alarms

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 1:57 pm
If you have a valid report to make, contact your local RCMP detachment or call 310-RCMP from anywhere in the province.
If you have a valid report to make, contact your local RCMP detachment or call 310-RCMP from anywhere in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Saskatchewan RCMP released its annual top 10 calls that ‘missed the mark’ in 2023, sharing complaints from callers frustrated with messy rooms, vending machines and deep-fried rink food.

“As entertaining as some of these calls are, we want to remind everyone that 911 is for emergencies and emergencies only. When I’m answering calls that aren’t an emergency, it means I’m not available for someone else who really does need potentially life-saving help,” says Lee Rosin, recruiter for the Saskatchewan RCMP Operational Communications Centre.

In no particular order, these are some of the most ridiculous 911 calls and complaints the RCMP received this year.

  • A fed-up parent called 911 to complain that their child wouldn’t clean their room.
  • An unlucky individual called 911 upset that their friend hit them in the face during their boxing match.
  • A person called and asked for an officer to come help them remove wasps from their home.
  • An annoyed caller asked an officer to pick up batteries for them because their smoke alarm began beeping.
  • An individual called 911, asking for a hair salon’s number so they could book a haircut.
  • One hungry individual called 911 to ask if an officer would help them retrieve a bag of chips for them that got stuck in a vending machine on its way down.
  • A camper called 911 and said that their campsite was being invaded by bugs. Unfortunately, the caller didn’t have any bug spray.
  • A driver concerned about their vehicle’s leather interior called 911 and asked if they could park on the wrong side of the street to avoid sun damage.
  • A homeowner called to complain to officers when their yard worker didn’t mow the lawn up to their standards.
  • While some people’s mouths might water at the smell of fried food, one individual called RCMP to complain that the smell of deep-fried rink food was too strong.
If you have a valid report to make, contact your local RCMP detachment or call 310-RCMP from anywhere in the province.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

