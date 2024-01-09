Unregistered acupuncturist’s clients in Montreal urged to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal public health is urging clients of a man offering acupuncture treatments in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Officials say the risks stem from the potential reuse and cross-contamination of acupuncture needles, suction cups and injections administered by Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as “Dr. Ba.”

The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists notified public health of a potential safety threat after receiving a complaint from one of Bayasgalan’s clients.

Public health says Bayasgalan is not a member of the order but provided treatments akin to acupuncture.

The health agency says it’s too soon to know if anyone was infected, but it’s recommending that all clients who were treated with acupuncture needles, suction cups or injections get tested.

Officials say Bayasgalan has been informed that he can no longer offer treatments that put the health of the public at risk.

