Police investigate smash-and-grab heist at a mall in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a smash-and-grab robbery happened at a mall in Kitchener on Monday night and was similar to one that occurred last week in Stratford.

According to a release, police were called to Fairview Park Mall shortly after 8 p.m. after the robbery was reported.

Police say three people went into the store armed with hammers and pepper spray before they smashed display cases and made off with merchandise.

The trio of bandits made their escape in a silver SUV, according to police, who say there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Global News has reached out to police to see if there was any connection between the robbery in Kitchener and the one which took place in Stratford on Jan. 3.

Police in Stratford said that four men entered into Paris Jewellers in the Stratford Mall at around 6:30 p.m. on that day.

Story continues below advertisement

The bandits, who were said to be dressed in black from head-to-toe, made off with over $100,000 in jewelry after smashing the cases and lifting the merchandise during that incident.

Once they left the store, police said the suspects fled the scene in black four-door sedan, believed to be a Chrysler 300. It was last seen heading out of the city on Ontario Street.

Police in Stratford said the incident there took less than a minute. They also released a video of the incident.