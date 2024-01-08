Man sexually assaults 16-year-old girl, confines her to Toronto apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man they allege sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and confined her to a Toronto apartment.

Toronto police said officers responded on Sunday to a call at an apartment building in the George Street and Dundas Street East area.

Police said that between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7, a man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and refused to let her leave an apartment.

A witness called police Sunday and when officers arrived, the victim was located in the area of the building, but not in the apartment, a police spokesperson added.

The suspect was not in the apartment when officers arrived, the spokesperson said.

The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim is still being investigated, police said.

The spokesperson couldn’t say who the apartment belongs to.

Toronto resident Mohamed Elkurdi, 39, is now wanted for sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault.

He was described as 160 pounds, five feet seven inches tall with dark hair that is shaved on the side and longer on the top and has a black beard.

Police said he’s known to frequent Toronto’s Alan Gardens and Moss Park areas.

Investigators also said they believe there may be more victims and asked them to come forward.

Anyone with information on Elkurdi’s whereabouts was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.