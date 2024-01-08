Incoming polar vortex to drive temperatures down in Calgary region

Send this page to someone via email

After a few days of seasonal temperatures, a polar vortex is bringing a chill to Calgary and the surrounding region.

“Our coldest days will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a -40 wind chill expected Friday and Saturday morning,” said Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizee.

“This deep freeze is all thanks to a low-pressure system that’s pulling arctic air down and into western Canada.

“You’ll want to be prepared and have some extra cold weather gear in the car and in the kiddos’ backpacks.”

Lizee noted colder-than-normal temperatures will also extend into much of the United States.

Temperatures in Calgary are currently forecast to go below -30C on Thursday and Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has not yet issued an extreme cold weather warning for the Calgary area, but a snowfall warning was in effect on Monday for the Rocky Mountains and parts of the Trans Canada Highway in British Columbia.

The same system bringing the cold will also bring some snow to Alberta starting Monday evening.

“The bulk of the snow will track along the Yellowhead Highway on Tuesday before pushing southeast,” Lizee said. “Here in Calgary, flurries are possible overnight with lingering cloud through the day tomorrow.”

Lizee said Calgary could expect two to four centimetres of snow in the city into Wednesday morning before the bitter cold sets in.

The City of Calgary has a network of cold weather emergency locations around the city for people who need to get out of the cold and warm up.