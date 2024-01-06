Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon garage, power pole engulfed in flames Saturday morning

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 12:57 pm
A single car garage and a nearby powerline were completely engulfed in fire. .
A single car garage and a nearby powerline were completely engulfed in fire. . Saskatoon Fire Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A garage and power pole blazed on University Drive Saturday morning, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

An email release from the department said crews could see the flames as they were crossing over the University Bridge.

A single-car garage and a nearby powerline were completely engulfed.

Crews extinguished the blaze within about half an hour and turned the scene over to the fire investigator.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to the investigator, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it started outside of the garage.

No one was injured. The damage is estimated at $35,000.

Click to play video: 'Kingston man facing multiple charges in Napanee Community Centre and garage fires'
Kingston man facing multiple charges in Napanee Community Centre and garage fires
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices