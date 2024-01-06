Saskatoon garage, power pole engulfed in flames Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A garage and power pole blazed on University Drive Saturday morning, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

An email release from the department said crews could see the flames as they were crossing over the University Bridge.

A single-car garage and a nearby powerline were completely engulfed.

Crews extinguished the blaze within about half an hour and turned the scene over to the fire investigator.

According to the investigator, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it started outside of the garage.

No one was injured. The damage is estimated at $35,000.