Old Navy stores in two GTA malls to close by the end of the month

A spokesperson from Old Navy Canada has confirmed to Global News they will be closing two retail locations in Toronto at the end of January.

The Toronto Eaton Centre and Markville Shopping Centre will both lose their Old Navy locations in a matter of weeks.

The company says it is always “evaluating its real estate portfolio to ensure a healthy fleet of stores that can provide the best possible experience for our customers.” That evaluation is what led to their decision, Old Navy said in a statement.

Other store locations in Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Scarborough will remain open, the spokesperson told Global News.

Old Navy is part of the Gap Inc. family, which also owns Banana Republic, Athleta and Gap stores.

This comes after several other major retailers closed locations in Canada last year, including Bed, Bath & Beyond and Nordstrom.