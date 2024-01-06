Lancaster bomber from Hamilton’s warplane museum to join tour marking RCAF centenary

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of vintage warplanes owned and maintained by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton, Ont., will be a part of a cross-country tour celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Airforce.

In all, the tour will hit eight airshows between mid-July through August with a Lancaster bomber as one of the headliners.

Museum president and CEO Dave Rohrer says a D-Day Douglas C-47 skytrain, PBY Catalina amphibious aircraft and TBM Avenger torpedo bomber will also make a few appearances on the trip which includes a Canada Day flyover in Ottawa.

“It’s about an 80-hour venture for five of our airplanes this summer,” Rohrer explained.

The museum planes haven’t been on the road in several years including the vintage Lancaster bomber which last ventured away from Hamilton to England in 2014.

A flight crew of four as well as eight specialists will participate in the legs featuring the bomber which hits Quinte, Ottawa, Manitoba and Alberta.