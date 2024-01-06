Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lancaster bomber from Hamilton’s warplane museum to join tour marking RCAF centenary

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 10:56 am
A photo of an Avro Lancaster Mk. X bomber that makes its home at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
A photo of an Avro Lancaster Mk. X bomber that makes its home at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton, Ont. Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A handful of vintage warplanes owned and maintained by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton, Ont., will be a part of a cross-country tour celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Airforce.

In all, the tour will hit eight airshows between mid-July through August with a Lancaster bomber as one of the headliners.

Museum president and CEO Dave Rohrer says a D-Day Douglas C-47 skytrain, PBY Catalina amphibious aircraft and TBM Avenger torpedo bomber will also make a few appearances on the trip which includes a Canada Day flyover in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s about an 80-hour venture for five of our airplanes this summer,” Rohrer explained.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The museum planes haven’t been on the road in several years including the vintage Lancaster bomber which last ventured away from Hamilton to England in 2014.

Trending Now

A flight crew of four as well as eight specialists will participate in the legs featuring the bomber which hits Quinte, Ottawa, Manitoba and Alberta.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices