B.C. mom says non-verbal son with autism given high doses of THC

Send this page to someone via email

A Powell River, B.C., mother is demanding answers after her disabled son was allegedly given a high dosage of THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Nineteen-year-old Isaac Bennett is non-verbal, autistic and epileptic.

His complex medical needs require 24-hour care, and he lives in a Community Living BC provider facility.

1:50 No jail time for attacker of teen with autism

In recent months, the teen suddenly developed acute psychosis, requiring hospitalization. Toxicology results revealed THC in his system.

Story continues below advertisement

“The information that was brought forward very clearly indicated that it was an intentional, repeated series of acts during which this specific caregiver repeatedly administered high dosage THC gummies to Isaac,” mother Shawna Lamden-Bennett told Global News.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Lamden-Bennett says she had warned caregivers against giving THC to Isaac, who had previously participated in a trial study and had a negative reaction to the drug.

Texts provided to Global News, appear to indicate that caregivers gave him the drug anyway.

They read, in part, “IB just woke up. I told … to do a strong gummy first and check back in an hour.”

Another reads, “Yup. I gave him a gummy in the truck” and “please keep the candy on the down low.”

5:34 Ask an Expert: World Autism Day

Landen-Bennett said she wants action.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have had three contacts with police since Dec. 8 and they have done nothing,” she said.

“They have been provided with substantial evidence. Photographic, shift reports, lab reports, direct testimony and no action has been taken.”

The RCMP said an investigation is ongoing.

Community Living BC said it’s understanding is that the employee involved no longer works for the service provider.