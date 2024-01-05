Coquihalla Highway road contractor gearing up for possible 20 cm snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

No weather warnings have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, but the road contractor is implementing precautions for potentially heavy snowfall.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge says forecasts are calling for snow of up to 20 cm starting Friday night, and that the ‘Coquihalla snowshed protocol’ was to be implemented at 3 p.m.

“Please be cautious of snow-removal equipment and crews working when travelling this evening,” YRB Nicola said on social media.

On Thursday, YRB said crews will be applying salt along the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector to prevent black ice from forming.

“Equipment applying salt will be travelling slower than the speed limit and may change lanes to ensure all lanes receive treatment,” said YRB. “Please drive with caution if you come across this operation.”

More information about the Coquihalla snowshed protocol — which is implemented when 15-20 cm of snow is projected during a 12-hour timespan — is available online.

Earlier Friday, Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for a section of Highway 3 and the Sea to Sky Highway

The warning for Highway 3 stretches from Grand Forks to Creston, and 15 cm is expected to fall overnight. By Saturday afternoon, the weather pattern is projected to change into showers or wet flurries.

For the Sea to Sky Highway, 15 to 20 cm is expected overnight in the Whistler area as snow levels drop to around 400 metres.

Elsewhere, 15-20 cm is projected for the North Columbia region (north of Revelstoke).

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.