N.B. minor hockey community mourns loss of 5-year-old player

The hockey arena was five-year-old Tate Hughes’ favourite place to be.

He loved cheering on his older brother Austin before donning his own jersey as part of the U-7 Moncton Bluejays.

His coach Jeremy Nash said anyone who frequented the Superior Propane Hockey Arena knew Tate.

“He’s been a staple at this rink ever since his older brother started playing,” Nash said.

“There wasn’t a time that he was here that Tate wasn’t here smiling being energetic and a fun loving kid.”

On Tuesday, Nash received a devastating phone call where he learned Tate had died unexpectedly.

“It was a shock, it’s not a phone call you expect to get, and it was just heartbreaking,” he said.

A cause of death hasn’t been shared.

Tate’s passing touched many people in New Brunswick’s minor hockey community.

Many members have organized fundraisers for Tate’s family, such as a GoFundMe that had surpassed $45,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Doiron Sports Excellence, a sports supply store in Saint John, started selling hockey pucks with images of Tate’s jersey on them, donating proceeds.

Hockey associations across the province, including those in Petitcodiac and Fredericton, will be hosting 50/50 fundraisers at their games this week in honour of the young athlete.

“It seems like it’s just never ending support,” Nash said. “It’s the hockey community across the province, it’s not just Moncton, so it’s really remarkable to see.”

Tate’s hockey team will have their first practice since his passing on Saturday.

Nash said he would be passing out stickers with Tate’s jersey on them so they can wear them on their helmets.

“(Saturday’s) gonna be the day we’re gonna give out the stickers and have a little chat about Tate… and go out and play hockey and do what Tate loves.”

On Saturday, Moncton’s Minor Hockey Association host a memorial game in Tate’s honour.

“The local hockey community has come together to show our love and support to the Hughes family in this difficult time,” the association wrote in a Facebook post.

Members of the public are invited to wear team jersey’s to the 10:45 a.m. game at the Superior Propane arena.

“This was the first year Tate was on his own team,” Nash said.

“I know he was super proud and super happy to be on his own hockey team,” he said.