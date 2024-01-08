RVs in Hamilton lots add complication to ongoing housing and homelessness crisis

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of city councillors say that a smattering of camper trailers and RVs sprouting up in parking lots across Hamilton, Ont., could be a drawback adding to the city’s ongoing housing and homelessness problem.

Small clusters of mobile homes have been popping up in places like Confederation Park, the Barton-Tiffany lands and Pier 8, apparently providing a space to live for some facing affordability issues.

Ward 5’s Matt Francis said campers at a Confederation Drive lot have been around for close to six weeks and he’s concerned the spot is not conducive to having residents 24 hours a day.

“They can move. I know some of them have generators … and means of paying for all this equipment and fuel to keep themselves going,” he observed.

“It would make sense that they could move to a site that is year-round.”

Francis said their immediate future is at risk since leaving motorhomes in lots is against city parking bylaws.

He’s been told by city officials that the plan is to have enforcement seek contractors to tow them away.

Coun. Cameron Kroetsch, who represents Ward 2 and an area around Pier 8 that’s also seen motorhomes stick around for long periods, said city staff are aware and likely will have to come up with some sort of policy balancing compassion with bylaw enforcement.

“You know when you’re taking away an RV from someone, their next one is going to be a tent,” Kroetsch suggested.

“Sitting in an RV is going to be a lot warmer and safer for people than staying in a tent, so I think the city is trying to be conscious of that and trying to understand it.”

Several cities across the United States and Canada have seen a similar trend recently that’s been linked to an affordability crisis in urban areas.

Last summer, Toronto’s industrial Port Lands by the waterfront had about a dozen vehicles lining the street at one point before many relocated due to an area redevelopment project.

In late 2022, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority estimated there were as many as 11,000 persons living in RVs across the southern California county.

Global News has reached out to staff at the city of Hamilton on the matter but has yet to receive correspondence since the posting of this story.

Both Kroetsch and Francis expect changes in the city’s encampment will eventually be discussed and include a provision for campers and trailers.

Kroetsch will suggest the city look for solutions that include locations where trailers can be permitted.

“If people have found a way to secure themselves some temporary shelter … the least the city could do is try to find a way to work with them to make it to so they can continue to do so,” he said.