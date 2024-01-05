Population, economy growing fast in Steinbach, Man., local leaders say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s third largest city is reflecting on what it says is a growing economy, rising population, and an increasing number of building permits.

The population of Steinbach, located about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg by road, grew 11. 4 per cent between 2016 and 2021, to 17,589, according to Statistics Canada.

Mayor Earl Funk told Global News Morning on Friday that increase is driving growth in the number of local building projects and the value of building permits.

“We closed off a record year (in 2023). We’re looking at $204.7 million in value of permits,” Funk adding that those permits include the Southeast Event Centre, a new elementary school, and a hospital expansion project.

The event centre, the mayor continued, is expected to host an arena with capacity for more than 2,400 spectators, along with an atrium, a gym, a banquet facility, and performing centre.

“This will definitely be a place where Steinbach will meet,” Funk said.

Tracy Romanski, president of Steinbach’s 480-member chamber of commerce, said the city’s growth is a positive for the local business community.

“It was really apparent during the pandemic, when businesses got together and supported the whole buy-local initiative. Everybody really stuck to that, to support the local businesses,” Romanski said. “Steinbach is second to none anywhere that I’ve ever seen.”

Looking ahead, Romanski also said argi-tech is a sector that could support continued economic development.

“It’s a market that we’ve already tackled. It’s a market that we’re already successful in,” she said.