‘Small but mighty’: Regina announces official bird after 21,000 votes

After a vote and several friendly debates across the city, Regina’s official bird has been announced as the Black-capped Chickadee.

“One bird flew above the rest,” Regina mayor Sandra Masters said before signing the declaration making it official. “It’s small but mighty, small but very strong. And it doesn’t matter where you live in our city, you can have access to this little bird.”

The Black-capped Chickadee received more than 8,500 votes to win the title of Regina’s Official Bird. In total, more than 21,000 votes were submitted.

“The Bird Friendly City Committee is very pleased with the level of enthusiasm displayed by our community during the voting process,” Angela Tremka, the program coordinator for Bird Friendly Regina said.

There were over 700 nominations for different types of birds, but other than the chickadee the finalists came down to: American Pelican, Canada Goose, Gray Partridge, Peregrine Falcon, Red-breasted Nuthatch.

In March 2022, Regina was officially declared a friendly Bird City by Nature Canada’s Bird Friendly City Program. Bird Friendly City Regina is a volunteer committee with 14 members from community and local environmental non-profits such as Nature Saskatchewan, Nature Regina and Salthaven West.