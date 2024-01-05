New Brunswick judge apologizes to men for ‘miscarriage of justice’

Send this page to someone via email

The chief justice of New Brunswick’s Court of King’s Bench is apologizing to two men who served lengthy prison sentences for a murder they didn’t commit.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a written decision issued a day after Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie were acquitted, Justice Tracey DeWare expresses “profound regret” for the men’s lost freedom and the decades they spent under the shadow of their wrongful 1984 murder convictions.

She calls their case a miscarriage of justice.

More coming.