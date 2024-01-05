Menu

Canada

New Brunswick judge apologizes to men for ‘miscarriage of justice’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2024 12:44 pm
Heidi Petracek reports on the emotional reaction to justice finally being delivered.
The chief justice of New Brunswick’s Court of King’s Bench is apologizing to two men who served lengthy prison sentences for a murder they didn’t commit.

In a written decision issued a day after Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie were acquitted, Justice Tracey DeWare expresses “profound regret” for the men’s lost freedom and the decades they spent under the shadow of their wrongful 1984 murder convictions.

She calls their case a miscarriage of justice.

More coming.

