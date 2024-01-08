Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Arctic air to bring -20 C to the valley

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 12:51 pm
Pockets of heavy snow slide through the Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Pockets of heavy snow slide through the Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather
Mild temperatures and a chance for flurries start the week but winter is expected to make a statement later in the week.

Heavy snow rolls in Monday night into Tuesday morning along a frontal system with a snowfall warning for up to 10 centimetres is expected.

The mercury makes its way just above zero for a daytime high as the risk of flurries lingers into the day before some clearing on Wednesday with a high around 0 C.

More snow is expected Thursday as daytime highs dive with a surge of arctic air.

Temperatures tumble down to the -20s C both Friday and Saturday mornings with highs in the minus teens under a mix of sun and cloud.

A gradual warm-up eventually arrives later in the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

