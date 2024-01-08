Okanagan weather: Arctic air to bring -20 C to the valley

Send this page to someone via email

Mild temperatures and a chance for flurries start the week but winter is expected to make a statement later in the week.

Heavy snow rolls in Monday night into Tuesday morning along a frontal system with a snowfall warning for up to 10 centimetres is expected.

The mercury makes its way just above zero for a daytime high as the risk of flurries lingers into the day before some clearing on Wednesday with a high around 0 C.

More snow is expected Thursday as daytime highs dive with a surge of arctic air.

Temperatures tumble down to the -20s C both Friday and Saturday mornings with highs in the minus teens under a mix of sun and cloud.

A gradual warm-up eventually arrives later in the weekend.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

