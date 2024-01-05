Statistics Canada set to release job market report for December

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on the country’s job market Friday morning.

The agency will publish its labour force survey for December.

The report will include the unemployment rate for the final month of the year and whether the economy added or lost jobs.

Canada’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.8 per cent in November even as the economy added 25,000 jobs.

6:55 What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?

The softer job market conditions came as high interest rates continued to weigh on economic growth.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision is set for Jan. 24 when it will also release its latest monetary policy report.