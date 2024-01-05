Menu

Canada

Statistics Canada set to release job market report for December

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2024 7:35 am
What you need to know about searching for a job in 2024
Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on the country’s job market Friday morning.

The agency will publish its labour force survey for December.

The report will include the unemployment rate for the final month of the year and whether the economy added or lost jobs.

Canada’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.8 per cent in November even as the economy added 25,000 jobs.

What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?
The softer job market conditions came as high interest rates continued to weigh on economic growth.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision is set for Jan. 24 when it will also release its latest monetary policy report.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

