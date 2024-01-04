Dozens of donated jackets stolen in Winnipeg’s North End, say Bear Clan

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Bear Clan is trying to deal with the theft of dozens of jackets donated to the group.

The community group said 50 jackets, donated through fundraising drives, were reportedly stolen on Jan. 1 at one of its locations in the city’s North End. Executive director Kevin Walker said the jackets had been collected over the last few months to be given out to those in need struggling against the cold weather.

But with the jackets gone and the group facing a ransacked den, Walker said it’s ultimately unfortunate.

“It wasn’t the first time we’ve been broken into… it’s been an ongoing problem,” he said. “Unfortunately, with the colder winter coming up we really needed those resources to get by.”

According to Walker, the location was broken into and added that those who stole the items had gone through the vent in the wall.

The community support since then, he said, has been helpful.

“Thank you to the community for reaching out to us and giving their support to a few people,” said Walker.

“We really appreciate the support at this time.”

— with files from Global’s Teagan Rasche.