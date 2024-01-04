Okanagan weather: More moisture for first full weekend of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The forecast for Thursday will feature possible pockets of mixed precipitation and temperatures hitting the mid-single digits in the afternoon.

The mercury will dip just below freezing for Friday morning before returning to mid-single-digits later on under mostly cloudy skies.

The first full weekend of 2024 will start on a wet note, with a risk of pockets of rain and snow on Saturday as daytime highs climb just above freezing.

For Sunday, Arctic air will surge into the region, resulting in afternoon highs closer to the freezing mark under a mix of sun and cloud.

Steadier snow is likely on Monday with lingering flurries on Tuesday, as daytime highs again flirt with the freezing mark before the valley dives into a deep freeze later in the week with lows in the minus teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

