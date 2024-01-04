60 addictions treatment beds added near Lumsden, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A new inpatient addictions treatment facility is being located near Lumsden, Sask. at the former Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre.

The government of Saskatchewan said the space about 20 minutes northwest of Regina will have 60 beds and offer holistic, wrap-around inpatient treatment for up to 16 weeks for adults 18 and older.

EHN Canada will be running the facility through the publicly funded health-care system.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is focused on getting people the treatment that they need to overcome addictions and live healthy lives in recovery,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. “Doubling the number of addictions treatment spaces across the province is a key pillar of Saskatchewan’s new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions.”

The province said the building will undergo minor renovations with the plan of it running this Spring.

“The facility in Lumsden will be staffed by a team of highly-skilled professionals dedicated to providing the latest evidence-based treatments. We aim to offer Saskatchewan residents the highest quality care and support in their pursuit of addiction recovery and concurrent mental health treatment,” EHN National Operations vice-president Dr. Christina Basedow said.

This is part of the province’s plan to create 500 addictions treatment spaces in Saskatchewan, with the provincial government adding that a request for supplier qualification was recently issued for 250 more addictions treatment spaces.